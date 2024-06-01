Kylotonn Studio has shown a new trailer for its arcade simulator Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. The game will be released on September 12 this year on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The game will take players to the virtual Hong Kong, which is recreated in the game on a 1:1 scale. The new part of Test Drive Unlimited is developed on the studio’s own engine – KT Engine.

We would also like to remind you that the game is published by the French company Nacon, which owns the rights to the Test Drive franchise and is known to Ukrainian players for the story of the conflict with Frogwares. The publisher wanted to take over the rights to The Sinking City, but fortunately, the dispute was resolved in favor of the Ukrainian developers.

We are not calling for a boycott of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown because of this, but we believe that Ukrainian players should be aware of this.