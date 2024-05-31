There used to be cases that allowed you to turn your iPod into a watch. A lot of time has passed since then, but the trend continues – now you can turn your Apple Watch into an iPod.

According to ArsTechnica, the tinyPod is an iPod-like case that has a circular scroll button. When the Apple Watch is placed inside the case, the button becomes fully analog and physically turns the watch’s wheel. The company has already patented this technology and promises to tell more next month.

The case has two additional buttons on the side, which also correspond to the buttons on the watch itself. Other than that, there is nothing else in the case. No additional storage, battery, or other features.

According to the head of tinyPod, the best use of the case will be for anything related to media playback, including switching music.

The company also says that the case will help smartwatch owners spend less time with their smartphones, but still be able to receive messages, emails, calls, calendar notifications, and access other watch functions.