Fans of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. can expect the creation of a series, but Netflix has not yet received any relevant proposals. The founder of GSC Game World Sergey Grigorievich said this in an interview for Mezha.

“We can expect it, but Netflix hasn’t approached us about it yet. The problem is in the script, mostly. Because we can make a good production with our own hands. You can make a professional translation into any language. It is difficult to write a very interesting script,” he said.

Sergiy explained that “a game is still a game, and a movie is something else.” A script for a movie is written according to different laws.

In 2010, it was planned to make a series based on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. on our own, with GSC Game World as producers. A pilot episode was filmed, but it didn’t go any further. The pilot was directed by Hlib Skorobogatov. The main role was played by Ukrainian actor Yevhen Yukhnovets, and a cameo role was played by Russian actor Gosha Kutsenko. Subsequently, work on the series was suspended.

“We tried it, it didn’t work out. We postponed it for a while, when someone big, powerful will come and say, ‘That’s it, we’re investing money, we’re hiring the best directors in Hollywood. And they will write the script,” the founder of GSC Game World said.

At the same time, he confirmed that he had previously talked about this topic with Yegor Borshchevsky, CEO of Postmodern (FILM.UA group). Also, Sergiy Hryhorovych agreed with the expectations that after the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, interest in the universe will increase and we may see the series.

By the way, recently a documentary about the development of the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. was released, in which one of the editors of Borderline took part. The 77-minute-long film is titled “EPISODES: The Shadow of Chornobyl”.