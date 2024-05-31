Lenovo has announced the launch of 16-inch gaming laptops Lenovo Legion 9, Legion 7, Legion Pro 7 and Legion Pro 5 in Ukraine. The gaming lineup is based on Lenovo’s LA family of proprietary hardware AI chips that help monitor and dynamically adjust FPS and provide higher energy efficiency.

The Lenovo Legion 9, according to the company, is the world’s first laptop with an integrated liquid cooling system that automatically activates when the temperature reaches 84°C, providing up to 10 watts of additional power.

In the maximum configuration, the 9th generation Legion 9 is equipped with an Intel Core i9- 14900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. The new model can dissipate up to 230 watts of heat and has a Lenovo PureSight Mini-LED display with a resolution of 3.2K (3200×2000 pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, and a variable refresh rate of 165 Hz.

The laptop has up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM with a frequency of 5600 MHz and a 4th generation PCIe SSD drive with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The Legion 9 is equipped with a 99.99 Wh battery that supports fast charging. According to the company, it can be charged from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes. It also features Lenovo LA3-P AI chip.

Lenovo Legion 9 is available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 185,999.

The Legion 7 is equipped with a 24-core processor up to Intel Core i9-14900HX and a discrete graphics card up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. The computer has up to 32 GB of RAM expandable up to 64 GB and can store up to 1 TB. The model also features an LA3 AI chip that also supports Scenario Recognition, Smart FPS, and Smart Control, which are available through Lenovo Vantage software.

The Legion Coldfront cooling system is responsible for maintaining the system and protecting components from overheating: Hyper. This is a technology in which hot air from the chips passes through a special chamber in the center of the laptop. The bottom lid is designed to prevent hot air from mixing. Thanks to this, the laptop can reach a maximum power of up to 175 watts in extreme mode.

The Legion 7 is available with a 16-inch IPS display with up to 3.2K (3200×2000 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color space support, and up to 500 nits brightness for added clarity in gaming.

Lenovo Legion 7 is available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 98,999.

The Legion Pro 7 and Legion Pro 5 are equipped with processors up to Intel Core i9- 14900HX, up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage. The Legion Pro 7 features Coldfront: Vapor vapor chamber cooling technology, which allows graphics cards up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 to reach a maximum TDP of up to 250W in extreme mode.

The Coldfront cooling system in Legion Pro 5 provides breathing room for cards up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for a maximum 215W TDP in extreme mode.

Performance is further enhanced by the combination of the LA2-Q and LA1 AI chips in Legion Pro 7 and the LA1 AI chip in Legion Pro 5. They power Lenovo AI Engine+ technology, which uses software machine learning to monitor FPS in games and dynamically adjust power routing, fans, and other settings.

Both laptops have 16-inch PureSight IPS displays with WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 240 Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. The company notes that PureSight displays have up to 100% color coverage according to the DCI-P3 standard. All laptops except the Legion Pro 5 have a battery capacity of up to 99.99 Wh. The Pro 5 has only 80 Wh.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop is available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 139,999, and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 – from UAH 93,999.