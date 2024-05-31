Logitech has announced a new line of Logi for Mac products aimed at improving the experience for Apple users.

The lineup includes the latest MX series for Mac: MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys Mini in Space Gray, and the MX Anywhere 3S mouse.

According to the company, the MX Keys S keyboard for Mac will provide maximum productivity with comfortable and accurate typing. It has an updated special Mac layout with improved backlighting.

The Logi Options+ app will also allow you to customize Smart Actions to optimize your workflows.

The company will also be selling the MX Keys S Combo for Mac, a set that includes the MX Keys S keyboard, MX Master 3S mouse, and MX Palm Rest.

MX Anywhere 3S is a compact mouse that delivers fast scrolling that now also has a quiet click and fast, precise tracking at 8K resolution on any surface.

MX Keys Mini для Mac is a minimalist Mac-optimized keyboard that is now available in Space Gray. Logitech notes that the keyboard integrates quickly into your workflow, provides fast and accurate typing, has smart backlighting, and allows you to customize your software so that every key, command, and keyboard shortcut is always at your fingertips.

The MX Keys S for UAH 4999, MX Keys S Combo for UAH 8999, MX Anywhere 3S for UAH 3999, and MX Keys Mini for UAH 4799 will be available in Ukraine in June 2024 on the official Logitech website and in other stores.