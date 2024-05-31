During the State of Play presentation, PlayStation officially announced the port of God of War Ragnarök for PC. The game will be released on September 19.

But there is one caveat: the game requires a PlayStation Network account.

The PC version will have an unlocked frame rate and the ability to play in true 4K. NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS technologies will also be available on PC. In addition, the PC version will support ultra-wide screens with aspect ratios up to 32:9.

Along with the release of God of War Ragnarök on PC, the free Valhalla update and all the updates the game received after the release, including the New Game+ mode, will also be available.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

For the pre-order, which is already available on Steam and Epic Games Store, players can get bonus content. For a regular pre-order, players will receive Risen Snow armor for Kratos and a Risen Snow costume for Atreus.

For the purchase of God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition, players will receive the full Darkdale armor, as well as Darkdale blade and axe grips for Kratos and a Dardale costume for Atreus. Additionally, players will receive a digital soundtrack and a mini-artbook.