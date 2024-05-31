Framework has unveiled an updated 13.5-inch Laptop 13, which will now feature AMD Ryzen 7040 series and Intel Core Ultra processors and other improvements.

First of all, the company introduced Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Ultra 7 155H, and Ultra 7 165H processors, as well as AMD options – AMD Ryzen 5 7650U and Ryzen 7 7840U. New motherboards with processors can also be purchased separately to upgrade existing laptops.

Another significant update is the screen. Framework Laptop 13 introduced an updated display, which is now available in a resolution of 2800 × 1920 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and an anti-reflective matte surface.

The Framework Laptop 13 also received an updated 1080p webcam that improves low-light images by combining four smaller pixels into one.

It uses a 9.2-megapixel Omnivision OV08X sensor with a 5-element lens with an 87-degree viewing angle and a physical privacy slider.

The company offers the Framework Laptop 13 as a ready-made solution with Windows 11 preinstalled and the possibility of additional customization for business or a build-it-yourself version, which, according to Framework, is perfect for Linux users.

In addition, Framework announced a long-awaited extension with a card reader for full-size SD cards. The company will also release Type-C modules in four colors to match the color options of the new screens.

The price of the Framework Laptop 13 with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and Windows 11 starts at $1099, and the price of the version with the maximum configuration is $2099. The AMD version will cost a bit less – from $949 to $1599.

It is also worth mentioning that the company recently announced its intentions to release products in new categories, but there are no details about future projects yet.