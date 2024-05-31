The Epic Games Store is giving away a new game for free for free. This week, it’s Chivalry 2, a first- and third-person multiplayer jousting simulator.

The game was developed by the Canadian studio Torn Banner and released in 2021. Chivalry 2 and its main competitor in the genre, Mordhau, are consistently criticized for the lack of any kind of matchmaking in matches. As a result, newcomers get pitted against experienced masters in the game and get hit in the head with a zweigender.

The ability to harm your own teammates also does not add to the orderliness of the game. Shooting 4 arrows in the back of your knight while he is trying to hold off enemy pressure is a common thing in Chivalry.

In total, up to 64 players can take part in a match, and the game maps are filled with interactive items: explosive powder kegs, various traps, and just paddles, brooms, candelabra – everything will work as a weapon.

The Epic Games Store giveaway means hundreds, maybe even thousands of new players, which means that the game’s servers will once again be filled with newcomers and the game arenas will be in full swing.