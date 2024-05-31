Bloober Team showed a new trailer for Silent Hill 2 remake at Sony’s State of Play. The game will be released on October 8 this year on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

The trailer shows the character from the original game, Angela Orozco, a young girl who came to Silent Hill in search of her family.

Bloober Team is a Polish studio that specializes in Horror games and has made a name for itself with projects such as the Layers of Fears dilogy, Observer, Blair Witch, and the most recent game Medium.

Arkadiusz Rejkowski is working on the game’s soundtrack together with Akira Yamaoka.

The Bloober Team also published 13 minutes of gameplay showing the very beginning of the game, when James Sunderland just arrives in the foggy city.