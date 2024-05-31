On the night of May 31, the State of Play presentation by PlayStation took place. It mostly showed new trailers for already announced projects, but there were also new announcements, such as the Astro Boy game.

Below we have summarized everything shown during the presentation:

Astro Bot

Astro Bot is back. Perhaps the most important announcement of State of Play is the new installment of the branded platformer, which will be the largest in the series and will take players on a huge space adventure.

Players will explore 6 galaxies and more than 80 levels in search of the scattered Astro team. The game will be released on September 6, with pre-orders starting on June 7.

Concord

During the presentation, a new trailer for Concord was unveiled, showing the gameplay, universe, and characters. The new team-based first-person shooter will be released on August 23.

God of War Ragnarök вийде на ПК

PlayStation has finally announced the long-awaited port of God of War Ragnarök to PC. The PC release will take place on September 19 and will require a PSN account.

For pre-ordering, players will receive in-game rewards, including Risen Snow armor for Kratos and Risen Snow cape for Atreus. The free God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC will also be available.

Until Dawn

The company presented a new trailer for Until Dawn remake for PC and PlayStation 5. The exact release date has not been announced, but the game is expected to be released in the fall.

Skydance’s Behemoth

Skydance’s Behemoth is a new game from Skydance Games for PS VR2. It will be a first-person action game that will be released this fall. The game will offer brutal and physical combat, dynamic movement, puzzles built into the environment, and big boss fights.

Path of Exile 2

At State of Play, a new trailer for Path of Exile 2, the next-generation free-to-play RPG from Grinding Gear Games, was shown, which will be available on PlayStation 5 with a great new feature: couch co-op, which will allow players to play from the same account or from different accounts on the same console. The game will be released in early access later this year.

Monster Hunter Wilds

The new trailer for the upcoming action-RPG shows a rich and lively world that players will be able to explore when the game is released in 2025.

Silent Hill 2

A new trailer for Silent Hill 2 remake was shown at State of Play. The game will be released on October 8.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

The presentation showed the first look at the Aline: Rogue Incursion. This is a new action horror game for VR that will be released for PS VR2 at the end of 2024.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals, a new team-based shooter featuring famous Marvel heroes, has received a new trailer that also introduces Venom and Adam Warlock. The game’s closed beta will be held in July.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

State of Play also showed a new trailer for Dynasty Warriors: Origins, where the biggest battle in the entire series unfolds and a new hero appears to fight for survival in the Three Kingdoms. The game will be released in 2025.

Ballad of Antara

TipsWorks Studio at State of Play presented a new game Ballad of Antara, a free-to-play fantasy action-RPG that will be released in 2025. The game will feature several characters to choose from that have the ability to travel in two worlds – the normal one and the one that is hard to imagine.

Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki is an open-world dress-up adventure game coming to PS5. The beta test will take place later this year. The protagonist, Nikki, will have different outfits that give her different magical powers to help her on her journey.

Where Winds Meet

State of Play also showed Where Winds Meet, an epic open-world RPG adventure in the Chinese fantasy genre of Wuxia with a rich martial arts demonstration.