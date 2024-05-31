Acer has introduced the new SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera, a 3D camera designed for those who want to take 3D photos and videos. The camera allows for live 3D broadcasts on YouTube and other platforms, as well as 3D video calls in Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, Engadget reports.

The camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels and a built-in selfie mirror, covered with a weatherproof body. For beginners, the camera offers electronic image stabilization (EIS), as well as automatic and touch detection.

Experienced photographers can customize the results in manual mode, allowing them to adjust the light sensitivity, white balance, and shutter speed.

The 3D live streaming feature will be implemented using Acer’s SpatialLabs Player version 3.0, and 3D video conferencing will be enabled by the SpatialLabs widget.

The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera will be available in the third quarter of this year and will cost $549.