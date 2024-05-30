Microsoft is concerned about the partnership between Apple and OpenAI, which involves the integration of ChatGPT into iOS 18. This was reported by 9to5Mac with a link to The Information.

Information about the cooperation between Apple and OpenAI has been discussed for a long time. But now the media has specified that the parties have been negotiating since mid-2023.

The deal may be officially announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, which will take place from June 10 to 14.

Microsoft is excited about the partnership between the two giants, as the company also has an agreement with OpenAI, whose technology is at the heart of Copilot. At the same time, Microsoft provides OpenAI with its data centers to support ChatGPT.

Recently, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss these issues. For example, Microsoft is concerned about how to meet the demand for servers when Apple launches new features for iPhone and iPad users.

On the one hand, Microsoft is likely to eventually make more money from the partnership between Apple and OpenAI. But at the same time, Apple’s AI capabilities will directly compete with Microsoft’s.