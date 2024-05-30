Minecraft will get an animated adaptation in the format of a series on Netflix. The streaming service assures that the show “will feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light,” The Verge writes.

No other details have been announced yet, but the production is being led by WildBrain Studios, which has previously made such adaptations as Sonic Prime and Ninjago.

The series has no release date yet.

Video games are currently experiencing an era of adaptations. New series are becoming hits not only among gamers, such as The Last of Us and Fallout. Mario and Sonic are also appearing on the big screen. Adaptations of various franchises are currently in the works, from Among Us to Death Stranding.

Netflix also does not ignore the demand for video game adaptations. The service has created or is developing TV series and movies based on Castlevania, Dota 2, Gears of War, Splinter Cell, Tomb Raider, Mega Man, and many others.

This is not the only Minecraft adaptation either; next year, a full-length movie starring Jack Black will be released on the big screen.