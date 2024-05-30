Users of the mobile version of Gmail can now open multiple tabs on the screen in picture-in-picture mode, Engadget reports.

For example, when you follow a link from an email in the Gmail app, you can minimize the new tab and it will remain on the screen as a compact window.

This tab will remain on the screen as long as you need it, and you can open it with one click and close it just as quickly. As with most Google updates, the new feature will be rolled out gradually.

To be able to use it, you need to have Google Chrome as your default browser. This feature will be enabled automatically, so no additional action is required.