Generative artificial intelligence is just beginning to have a significant impact on the economy. This opinion was expressed by OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, writes Bloomberg.

At the Asia Tech X conference in Singapore, she remarked via video link that the new GPT-4o, which helps users create content such as text, presentations, and videos, is becoming more intuitive to use, which is helping to drive its adoption.

According to Mira Murati, people are increasingly using AI tools for tasks such as coding, writing, and administrative work.

“We don’t quite realize the impact that this is going to have in businesses and at work because it is just starting,” says the Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI. “But what we’ve seen so far is that over a very short amount of time, these AI systems have entered the workforce as collaborators.”

She also emphasized that “AI development is extremely competitive right now.”

By the way, recently, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva expressed the opinion that AI is hitting the global labor market “like a tsunami.”

According to her, in the next two years, artificial intelligence is likely to affect 60% of jobs in developed countries and 40% of jobs globally.