Discord CEO Jason Citron addressed the platform’s more than 200 million users in a new blog post. He said that after the end of the pandemic, the company came to the conclusion that it needed to focus on the gaming community and not try to be a platform for everyone.

“We believe Discord can play a uniquely important role in the future of gaming. We’re going to focus on making it easier and more fun for people to talk and hang out before, during, and after playing — and we’ll help developers of those games bring their creativity to life,” writes Citron.

He says that the company has three main goals now: to make it easier and faster to jump into calls or conversations with friends; to improve video, audio, and streaming technologies; and to fill the platform with interesting things to do before or after games.

Over the next year, Discord plans to make the platform faster, improve audio and video quality, and add new features for hanging out and having fun in voice or text chats. The company also wants to improve Discord for cross-platform gaming and enable players across all platforms to communicate more easily in one place.

The company has already started to take the first steps in these directions, including a redesign of the mobile app based on user feedback. Citron also says that Discord is committed to encouraging even more game developers to collaborate and create entertainment for players to make the platform the best it can be for the gaming community.