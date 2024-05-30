A new job posting from Apple indicates that the company is preparing to launch an app for the Apple TV streaming service on Android. For this purpose, the company is looking for an engineer to lead the development of new features and help create a separate program. This was reported by Bloomberg.

The Apple TV streaming service, launched in 2019, is available on all of the company’s own devices, as well as on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and others, on Roku, Fire TV and Google TV set-top boxes, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Android users who have a subscription to the service can view content only through a browser or through a progressive web app, which has rather limited functionality compared to the full-fledged program.

Despite the fact that Apple dominates the premium smartphone market due to high iPhone sales, the number of Android devices in the world is still higher.

The company has about 2.2 billion active devices, of which the majority are iPhones, but there are now more than 3 billion active Android devices, which means potentially many new subscribers.

The company has not commented on the position or plans for the release of Apple TV, so we’ll have to wait for more details.