Opera is adding Google’s Gemini chatbot to its Aria assistant, the company announced in a blog post.

Aria is an AI assistant that answers user queries, writes code, and performs other tasks. According to Opera, Aria doesn’t rely on a single AI model to respond to users, but chooses the AI model that is best suited for a particular task.

Thanks to Gemini integration, Opera’s assistant will be able to voice its answers in a “conversational manner.” This is not the first time Opera has worked with Google’s AI models.

In April, Aria added image generation using Google’s Imagen 2 model, which allows users to create images directly from the Opera browser.

Aria is available in all Opera browsers, including the Opera GX gaming browser.