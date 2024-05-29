Google is launching the next batch of Chromebook Plus devices from Acer, Asus, and HP. The laptops will focus on artificial intelligence, and some of them will be equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra chips, 9to5Google reports.

We are talking about the following models:

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Intel Core Ultra;

Asus Plus Expertbook CX54 Intel Core Ultra;

Acer Chromebook Plus 14 Intel Core i3;

Acer Chromebook Plus 516GE Intel Core i5;

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 Intel Core i3;

HP Chromebook Plus 14 Core i3;

Asus CX34 Chromebook Plus Intel Core i5.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The laptops will have Gemini integrated and come with a year of free access to Google One AI Premium, which gives users access to Gemini Advanced.

Google also announced some upcoming features for Chromebook Plus, including the “Where was I?” feature, which summarizes user activity based on the tabs they opened.

We would like to highlight the Acer Chromebook Plus 516GE, which specializes in gaming. This model will be equipped with a 16-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, an RGB keyboard, and even an Ethernet port. The laptop will have built-in Iris XE graphics, up to 2 TB of storage, and up to 16 GB of RAM.