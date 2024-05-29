Yang LeKun, Meta’s chief artificial intelligence scientist at the X platform owned by Elon Musk, expressed his dissatisfaction with vindictive politics, the spread of conspiracy theories, and all the hype around Elon Musk. Gizmodo writes about it .

In X, Elon Musk called on people to join the team of xAI, an artificial intelligence startup, if “you believe in our mission to understand the universe, which requires the most rigorous pursuit of truth, regardless of popularity or political correctness.”

To this, LeCun replied that xAI is best to join if you are willing to put up with a boss who claims that what you are working on will be ready by next year, and this certainly does not put pressure on you. But at the same time, he says that what you’re working on will kill everyone, and it has to be stopped. And, of course, if you’re willing to work for a boss who wants to “maximally rigorous pursuit of the truth” but is constantly spreading crazy conspiracy theories on his own social platform.

Musk did not respond directly to this comment, but entered the conversation after LeCun’s subsequent posts, where he said he liked Musk’s cars, rockets, solar panels, and satellite network, but “very much dislike his vengeful politics, his conspiracy theories, and his hype”.

After a few more messages in which LeCun said he was a scientist, not a businessman, Musk took to the comments to ask what “science” LeCun had been doing for the past 5 years. He received a response with a list of 80 papers in the field of artificial intelligence that Meta’s chief AI scientist has published since 2022. Musk replied “That’s nothing, you’re going soft. Try harder!”

Recently, Elon Musk also said that WhatsApp exports user data every night, but “some people still think it is secure.”

Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, immediately responded to this. He denied Musk’s claims and said that the company takes security seriously and encrypts all messages end-to-end. And you can create a backup copy using your own cloud provider and still maintain encryption.

In 2023, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook and founder of Meta, even discussed the possibility of having a cage fight and televising it on X, but after several months of reports of plans, the fight never took place.

In general, the story of the dispute between Elon Musk and Meta has been going on for a long time. Now, among other things, it is also intensifying because both Musk and Meta are working on artificial intelligence and even competing for a partnership with Character.AI, a company that specializes in chatbots that use large language models to imitate different characters.