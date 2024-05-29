Elon Musk’s Neuralink intends to enroll three patients in trials of its brain chip. They are expected to last for several years. Reuters writes about it reported.

The company is testing an implant designed to give paralyzed patients the ability to use digital devices with their minds.

Last year, Neuralink planned to enroll 10 patients in the study when it applied to the US regulatory authorities for clinical trials.

It is expected that Neuralink will complete the study in 2026, and in 2031, a complete picture of the company’s trials will be ready.

Patients aged 22 to 75 will participate in the trials. They must have limited mobility without improvement for at least one year, with a life expectancy of 12 months or more.

Patients must have limited or no movement of the hand, wrist and forearm due to spinal cord injury or a neurological disorder called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In January, Neuralink implanted a chip in the brain of its first patient. He is paralyzed from the shoulders down due to an accident in 2016. The device allowed the man to play video games, browse the Internet and move the computer cursor on his laptop with his mind.