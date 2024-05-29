Radical changes to the Porsche 911 are rare, but they are epoch-making for the model: the transition from air cooling to liquid cooling, the introduction of the PDK box, a complete change in the body/chassis, etc. And so it is now – the debut of the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid is very important: in fact, the 911 legend becomes a hybrid for the first time! Moreover, electrification is used to dramatically increase power and improve dynamics. All of this is part of a major update to the Porsche 911 992.2 series, which I will discuss in detail.

Porsche 911 Carrera update: exactly as expected

The Porsche 911 Carrera opens the lineup of the legendary sports car: it’s always been that way, and it’s always been that way. What’s more, the Porsche 911 Carrera sports car launches a program of updates to the 911 line as a whole: these updates are immediately available for rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles, as well as for three body types – coupe, convertible, and targa.

And these changes are expected. For example, the headlights and front bumper have changed: now all the optics (low beam/ high beam, turn signal, daytime running lights) are integrated into one block headlight, which made it possible to free up space in the corners of the bumper – thus, it was possible to increase the windows for air supply and radiator cooling. Another example is the small changes to the rear of the body: an updated continuous strip light, a different grille on the hood, etc. Finally, we can note the appearance of optional matrix headlights, which promise illumination at a distance of up to 600 meters and offer 32 thousand LED elements.

The engine has also evolved. The classic 6-cylinder “opposition” still has a 3-liter displacement and two turbos. However, from now on, more efficient turbines are used (previously used on the 911 GTS version) and an enlarged intercooler (previously used on the 911 Turbo version). This increased the power to 394 hp and 450 Nm of torque, which is enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds or even 3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono package. Thus, the launch version of the Porsche 911 Carrera breaks the 4-second mark for the first time in history. The top speed has also increased, albeit symbolically: previously it was 293 km/h – and now it is 294 km/h.

A few changes to the interior, where two major updates can be noted. Firstly, the 2+2 seating formula has been abandoned: from now on, the Porsche 911 has only a 2-seater interior with a niche for bags in the back. However, if desired, the customer can order a 2+2 cabin, and this option will be free of charge. Secondly, there is a fully digital 12.6-inch dashboard, which removed the mechanical center-mounted tachometer. It’s a pity to lose such characteristic features of the Porsche 911; similarly, the engine start key on the left of the steering wheel is now replaced by a conventional START button.

However, the Porsche 911 has something to offer as compensation. For example, the updated PCM multimedia system: the central 10.9-inch display remains unchanged, but the list of functions has been expanded and deeper integration of Apple CarPlay technology has been added.

All-new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid: electrification for power

Cars with the GTS designation have always been very interesting in the Porsche lineup: they occupy an intermediate position between the S and Turbo versions, offering increased power and/or a sportier character, but never crossing the line into hard-core track sports cars. Quite the contrary: GTS versions usually had an expanded list of equipment, distinctive appearance, etc.

The updated Porsche 911 Carrera GTS has been given some distinctive features that make it impossible to confuse with other Porsche 911 Carrera variants. The most notable detail is the vertical fins in the front bumper, which can be closed/opened to improve radiator cooling and change the car’s aerodynamics. The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS also features a sporty exhaust system with a pair of closely spaced tailpipes.

This time, however, the updated Porsche 911 Carrera GTS sports car has gone even further – and is the first in the 911 line to receive the latest T-Hybrid. As is usually the case with Porsche, the company seems to have taken well-known solutions – but did everything in its own way!

So, the basis of the hybrid is still a 6-cylinder engine, but with an increased displacement – now 3.6 liters. However, with the increase in displacement, the number of turbines was reduced at the same time: instead of two turbines, there is now one, but it is large and has an integrated 11 kW electric motor. The latter can spin the turbine shaft even when there is not enough exhaust gas. Or vice versa: with a large flow of exhaust gases, the turbine’s electric motor can operate as a generator and produce electricity.

However, the main electric motor is located elsewhere – at the junction of the gasoline engine and the new 8-speed PDK transmission. This electric motor delivers 40 kW (54 hp) and 150 Nm of torque, and is powered by an additional hybrid system battery that operates at up to 400 volts, has a capacity of 1.9 kWh, and is installed in the front of the car. There is also an intermediate 12-volt Li-Ion battery that is used to power the car’s onboard systems. By the way: the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS version is expected to receive other high-tech systems. For example, an electronically controlled PDCC chassis. The PDCC system itself is not new to Porsche, but what is new is that the PDCC is powered by the hybrid’s electric high-voltage system.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The result. The updated Porsche 911 Carrera GTS sports car has almost caught up with the Turbo version: the maximum total power of the hybrid powertrain is 541 hp, torque is 610 Nm, acceleration from 0-100 km/h is 3 seconds flat, and the top speed reaches 312 km/h.

What’s next? When in Ukraine? How much does it cost?

Next, we will see further updates to the Porsche 911 lineup, including Carrera S, GT3, Turbo, and other numerous incarnations of the legend. There is no doubt that we will see further improvements in technology. Moreover, thanks to the emergence of the hybrid component, the increase in power can now be achieved not only through the classic improvement of the internal combustion engine, but also through the optimization of the electric drive – directly to the electric motor, a more powerful battery, etc. All of this promises increased power and improved speed and dynamic performance.

As for the updated Porsche 911 Carrera and Porsche 911 Carrera GTS sports cars, they will be launched in Europe and Ukraine very soon. Thus, the Porsche 911 Carrera will arrive in Ukraine by the end of the summer, with the announced price starting at UAH 6.3 million or about $158 thousand.

The newest hybrid sports car Porsche 911 Carrera GTS will have to wait longer: the first cars are expected to reach Ukraine only at the end of 2024. It is clear that the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS will cost more – from UAH 8.36 million or $209 thousand.