A new film by Ukrainian director and soldier Oleg Sentsov, Real, will be screened for the first time at the 59th International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic). This was reported by the press service of Arthouse Traffic.

This is a “class A” festival, which is considered one of the key festivals in Central and Eastern Europe. The film will be screened as part of the Special Screenings program. The festival will run from June 28 to July 6.

“With the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Oleg Sentsov joined the Ukrainian army and fought on the southeastern front. In the summer of 2023, he accidentally filmed one of the battles when his APC was hit by the enemy. Oleh was in the nearest trench and tried to organize the evacuation of a part of his unit, which was under fire, almost without ammunition, to a position codenamed “Real,” the statement said.

This footage, captured by a tactical camera, became a documentary.

“Real is not a movie in its classical sense. This is a piece of life during the war, which was filmed by accident, but which shows its true face without embellishments and falsehoods,” Oleg Sentsov noted.

Real is a Ukrainian-Croatian co-production. Produced by: Oleg Sentsov (Kray Kinema), Denis Ivanov (Arthouse Traffic), Mike Downey (Downey Inc.), Boris T. Matich and Lana Matich (Propeler Film).