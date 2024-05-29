AMD Ryzen 9000 processors: announcement in June, launch in July

As the presentation of AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 line of desktop processors approaches, more and more information about the upcoming chips is appearing on the web. One of the latest leaks from the Chiphell forum user wjm47196, who has been quite accurate in his previous predictions about AMD products, reveals some details about the Ryzen 9000.

It is expected that the new desktop CPUs will be shown for the first time at Computex 2024, and sales are scheduled to begin in the second half of July. Initially, the line will include models with 16, 12, 8, and 6 cores with Zen 5 architecture. So, structurally, the chips of the Ryzen 9000 line will not differ from the Ryzen 7000 predecessors. The new desktop CPUs will not be divided into “large” and “small” cores, which is already practiced by developers in the case of mobile processors.

Initially, Ryzen 9000 will not include chips with an additional 3D V-Cache buffer, although such models will appear later. Such versions are probably already in the company’s plans initially, but they can be used at the right time in the competition. For example, during the announcement of the new Intel LGA1851 platform with Core Ultra 200 (Arrow Lake-S) chips, which is expected in the fall.

We will probably receive official information about Ryzen 9000 chips in a few days directly from AMD CEO Lisa Su, who will deliver an opening speech at Computex 2024 on June 3.