Well-known insider Evan Blass shared high-resolution renders of Motorola’s upcoming Moto G85 smartphone. The smartphone will have three color options: gray, green, and purple, which was not shown in the new renders.

The smartphone will have curved display edges. The exact specifications are not yet known, but the previous model, the G84, had a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. We can probably expect the same on the new device.

According to GSMArena, the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 processor, 8GB and 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage options.

No other details about the Moto G85 are known yet, but it was previously reported that the smartphone will be presented in the summer and will cost €300 for the 12GB / 256GB variant.