Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed confidence that artificial intelligence technologies will not replace content creators and take away their jobs, The Hill reports.

However, he added that while AI models will not replace workers, employees who learn to use the technology effectively will eventually replace their more conservative colleagues.

“I don’t believe that an A.I. program is going to write a better screenplay than a great writer, or is going to replace a great performance, or that we won’t be able to tell the difference. A.I. is not going to take your job,” Sarandos continued. “The person who uses A.I. well might take your job.”

Ted Sarandos is quite optimistic about the potential of using modern technologies in creativity. He calls it a natural development of the creative industry. Talented authors will be able to become more efficient and effective with the help of AI.

For example, he hopes that AI will be able to expand the creative sphere by creating new types of content that cannot be created by humans.

Sarandos compared the potential impact of AI on the industry to a giant leap from traditional hand-drawn animation to computer animation. He also pointed out that after the transition to computer animation, the number of people working in the industry only increased.