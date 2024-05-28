Lenovo Legion Go, presented last fall, was a very interesting Windows gaming system, but its size made it not very portable (the device weighs almost 900 g), and its price at the start was higher than that of its competitors – as much as 800 euros.

And now Windows Central reports that according to “sources familiar with Lenovo’s plans,” the company is working on a smaller version of the system – Legion Go Lite.

The new model will use the same AMD Ryzen Z1 APU with AMD RDNA graphics, so we can hope that in terms of system power, the new device will not be fundamentally inferior to the original version.

The most likely difference in the Lite version will be a smaller screen diagonal. The Legion Go has the largest screen of any portable system – as much as 8.8 inches, while competitors usually have 7 inches. It is also very possible that the new console will lose its detachable joysticks, like the Nintendo Switch Lite.

In addition, the new product is expected to be cheaper, possibly by using a regular AMD Z1 chipset instead of the Z1 Extreme version. It is not yet known when to expect Legion Go Lite on sale, but an official announcement with more specific information is likely to be coming soon.