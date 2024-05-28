Bill Gates has shared on his blog four books and one TV series that he recommends for personal reading this summer. All recommendations are related to the topic of service. Gates noted that this topic is very relevant these days and we need to appreciate more those who devote themselves to others.

The Women, by Kristin Hannah

The novel tells the story of a U.S. Army nurse who served two tours of duty at the front in Vietnam and then returned home to a country gripped by protests and anti-war sentiment.

Author Christine Hanna has written a number of books that have been highly successful. This is a beautifully written tribute to a group of veterans who deserve more appreciation for the incredible sacrifices they have made, Gates writes.

Unfortunately, the book has not yet been published in Ukrainian.

Infectious Infectious Generosity, by Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson has been curating TED Talks for over two decades and has been exploring how the internet can amplify the impact of generosity.

The author of the book offers a plan for how each person can contribute to greater generosity. It’s not just about giving money; he argues that we need to expand our definition of generosity. If you want to help create a more just world but don’t know where to start, Infectious Generosity is for you.

Unfortunately, the book has not yet been published in Ukrainian.

Brave New Words, by Sal Khan

The author of the book was a pioneer in the field of educational technology long before the advent of artificial intelligence. Therefore, his vision of how artificial intelligence will improve education, as outlined in the book, is well founded.

Khan argues that artificial intelligence will radically improve both student outcomes and teacher experience, and help ensure that everyone has access to a world-class education. He is well aware that innovations have had only a minor impact on the learning process so far, but he convincingly argues that this will not be the case with artificial intelligence.

Unfortunately, the book has not yet been published in Ukrainian.

How to Know a Person, by David Brooks

The key message of the book that Gates emphasizes is that conversational and social skills are not innate traits, they can be developed and improved. And he provides practical advice on what he calls “loud listening,” a practice that can help people around you feel heard and valued. This is more than a guide to better communication, it’s a blueprint for a more cohesive and humane way of life.

Unfortunately, this book has not yet been published in Ukrainian.

Slow Horses

Bill Gates also recommends watching this British series about undercover agents working in the Swamp, a special department of MI5 where the weakest agents of the agency are transferred.

Gary Oldman plays the head of the Swamp, and his character is the polar opposite of James Bond. He is a slob and an alcoholic, but he surprises with his amazing spy skills. The series has enough complicated characters and plots to be attentive to, but in the end, it pays off. You can watch the series on Apple TV+.