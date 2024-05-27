Google hasn’t even managed to unveil the new Pixel 9 smartphones yet, as information about their successors, the Pixel 10 series, has already appeared online. According to new reports, Tensor G5, the company’s proprietary processor for its smartphones, will be produced by TSMC, not Samsung, which has been doing it since 2021.

According to Android Authority, the company eventually decided to abandon Samsung’s chip manufacturing services in favor of TSMC, a Taiwanese company that is the largest chipmaker in the world and works with companies such as Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, and many others.

The information about the Pixel 10 processors came from publicly available trade databases that find information from companies about the declared content of imported or exported products.

In the description of the new product that Google plans to import, it refers to the Tensor 5G chip and at the same time indicates the company that will produce it – TSMC and its exclusive InFO POP packaging technology. It also mentions the abbreviation LGA, which stands for Laguna Beach and is the code name for Pixel 10 chips.

The A0 in the product description hints that this is only the first revision of the new processor and the company can make many new changes without changing the physical structure of the chip. In the case of Tensor G3, the final version was labeled as OTP V5.

Among other things, the product description also mentions that the chip has 16 GB of RAM. This is in line with previous rumors that the Pixel 9 Pro will have 16 GB and that this may become the standard starting with the Pixel 10 series.