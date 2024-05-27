The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship may feature an updated and significantly better camera system. SamMobile writes about it with reference to insider Ice Universe.

According to him, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will still have the same set of four cameras, two of which will receive an upgrade. Instead of a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with three times optical zoom, the S25 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel camera, but the zoom will remain the same.

The 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor will also be replaced with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. At the same time, the upcoming flagship is likely to have the same 200-megapixel primary camera and 50-megapixel super telephoto camera with five times optical zoom as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Probably the most important thing here is the upgrade of the 10-megapixel camera with three times zoom, which has remained unchanged since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Potentially, the new camera with a higher resolution can provide pixel grouping, which can enhance images in low light conditions.

Previously, there were also rumors that the main camera with a resolution of 200 megapixels could receive a new sensor that may be closer to a 1-inch sensor in size, but Ice Universe did not mention this update in its report on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

There is no information about the cameras on other S25 models. Samsung’s new smartphones are now expected to feature notable design changes, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, and One UI 7 based on Android 15. The presentation is expected early next year.