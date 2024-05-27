Usually, One UI x.1.1 versions appear with the release of new foldable smartphones Galaxy Fold and Flip. This year, however, Samsung will make an exception with One UI 6.1.1, which will bring camera improvements to the Galaxy S24 line.

According to Android Police, citing an Ice Universe insider, Samsung has already started testing One UI 6.1.1 internally and is preparing to release the update in July, along with the launch of new foldable smartphones.

This is the One 6.1.1 version of Galaxy S24 Ultra, and testing has started, which is the biggest update of S24 since its release. Will include a lot of camera updates.

This version is in its early stage and will be tested for quite a long time before being pushed. pic.twitter.com/7crJi1ZZvB — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 27, 2024

Ice Universe also reports that the software is currently in its early stages and companies need more time to test it. The insider does not go into details about the update.

In turn, the Galaxy S24 series has already received several camera-related updates, for example, in March, low-light image processing and text clarity were improved.

However, the cameras are still not perfect. Among the existing problems are unstable HDR and problems with telephoto.