Apple plans to add artificially generated emojis to iOS 18. They will be among the new features that the company will present at WWDC in June. Engadget writes about this with reference to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

According to him, Apple is “developing software that can create custom emojis on the fly, based on what users write.”

Of course, the company will not limit itself to this – iPhone users should also get more opportunities to customize their applications and home screen.

It is expected that they will be able to change the color of icons and arrange them more freely. This change will especially appeal to those who want a more creative home screen design.

At the moment, such innovations have not been officially confirmed, so you should not take them as the final word.

Ahead of the annual developer conference that starts on June 10, there has been a lot of talk about Apple’s plans for artificial intelligence. However, Mark Gurman suggests that at this stage, Apple will limit itself to practical applications of the technology rather than debuting something too flashy.

Apple is expected to announce a partnership with OpenAI and, according to Mark Gurman, it can give a boost to AI in such areas as Safari search, Siri, photo retouching, and voice note transcription. The company can also introduce smart tips for notifications, web pages, etc.