Last year, Google announced changes to the Google Play policy, requiring developers to give users the option to delete all their data, including their account. Now, the company has started adding a separate label for such apps.

As Android Authority has noted, the company has already started adding a corresponding notation in the Data Security section. It states that users can send a request to the developers to delete their account and completely delete all their data.

The company began requiring developers who publish their apps on Google Play to add the ability to delete data in December 2023. After May 31, 2024, the company may begin to take additional enforcement action against developers who have not added this option.

Developers should also give users the opportunity to request deletion of their data via web pages so as not to force them to reinstall the apps.

If developers need to retain certain information about users for legitimate reasons, they should also disclose this practice in advance.