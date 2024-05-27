Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc will soon return to solve another mystery. Director Rian Johnson shared the trailer for the next installment of the detective series at X. This was reported by The Verge.

The film will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

The first Knives Out movie was released in 2019, after which Netflix bought the rights to its sequel for $450 million.

The premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered in 2022. The movie had a short run in theaters and then appeared on Netflix. It is quite possible that the new part will be the same.