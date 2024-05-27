Microsoft has released a beta version of its artificial intelligence-based chatbot Copilot on Telegram. Users can send up to 30 requests to the chatbot per day for free.

To get started, you need to accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Statement, as well as confirm the phone number connected to your account in the messenger.

Generative artificial intelligence functions for creating images do not work in the messenger. They are available only in the web version or in separate Copilot apps.

However, all other features, such as writing texts or code, translation, searching for information, and many others work the same way as in other versions of the chatbot.

You can find the bot at this link or by entering @CopilotOfficialBot in the search bar in the messenger. The Telegram chatbot also supports communication in Ukrainian.