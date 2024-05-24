The famous Kabosu dog of the Shiba Inu breed, which became the Doge meme, has died. This was reported by the owner of the animal, NBC News writes.

Atsuko Sato, the dog’s 62-year-old owner, wrote about Kabosu’s death on her blog, where she wrote a poem and posted what may have been Kabosu’s last photo. According to the owner, the dog died peacefully in his sleep.

The meme with the dog became famous in 2013 on Tumblr and then went viral. But the first known photo, along with several others, was published on Sato’s blog back in 2010. This post can still be viewed.

The dog’s owner said that Kabosu was a rescue dog. In 2020, Kabosu was diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease.

After Kabosu became famous in 2013, Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke but is now considered by some people to be a legitimate investment opportunity, was introduced in December of that year. The X Dogecoin account also honored Kabos.