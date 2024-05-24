Edmund McMillen, indie developer and author of The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy, is conducting a survey in X about what language he should add to his next Mewgenics game.

There are four languages on the ballot:

Portuguese;

Ukrainian;

Chinese;

Japanese.

Currently, Ukrainian is winning, but this may be due to different peaks of user activity due to the time difference.

Mewgenics will be a turn-based tactical roguelike game about cats. Players will have to take care of animals, breed new ones, and send them to dungeons. In battles, pets will be able to level up, get new skills and items.

The developer hasn’t changed its branded visual style, and the game will have a rather specific look, but the cats can still be called cute if you don’t look at them for too long.

The game should be released by the end of 2025 on Steam.