Tesla has finally decided to release a report on autopilot safety after more than a year’s hiatus, Electrec reports.

For years, Tesla has been issuing a “Car Safety Report” that tracks the mileage a car gets between accidents, depending on the level of autopilot use or non-use, and compares it to the industry average.

The manufacturer used this report to claim that its autopilot technology made driving much safer and that its cars were involved in accidents much less often than the average car in the United States even without autopilot.

These reports have often been criticized for not taking into account that accidents are more likely to occur on city roads and undivided roads than on highways, where autopilot is most commonly used.

But that was the only data Tesla was willing to release about its autopilot, and so it was still useful for tracking progress.

However, after the fourth quarter of 2022, Tesla stopped publishing this information without explanation. Now the company has decided to make it public:

Interestingly, the first quarter of 2023 showed a significant decrease in the mileage between accidents compared to the same period of the previous year. This suggests why Tesla stopped releasing this data at the time.

The automaker is publishing the data only now, as the first quarter of 2024 showed a significant improvement in autopilot performance.