KIA EV3 continues to develop its own KIA EV range of electric vehicles and has recently revealed the first details about the smallest model – the compact crossover KIA EV3.

It is really compact: 4.3 meters in total length and 2.65 meters in wheelbase. But thanks to the flat body panels, the windshield pushed far forward, and the boxy shape of the trunk, the KIA EV3 electric car should offer good interior space. In addition, the new KIA EV3 will offer two design options at once – the standard and more sporty KIA EV3 GT-Line.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The KIA EV3 electric car will also have two battery options: the minimum will have a capacity of 58.3 kWh, the maximum will offer 81.4 kWh – and this should be enough for a range of up to 600 km (WLTP).

As for the KIA EV3 electric motor, only one has been announced so far: 150 kW or 204 hp and 283 Nm of torque. With such indicators, acceleration from 0-100 km/h is promised in 7.5 seconds, and the top speed should reach 170 km/h. Later, a more powerful and dynamic variant is expected to appear – a full-fledged “hot” electric car KIA EV3 GT.

The KIA EV3 electric car will also offer several interiors: different trim options and a 2- or 3-spoke steering wheel, depending on the configuration. And in any case, you can count on a combination of not even two, but three displays: the already almost familiar pair of a digital instrument panel and a central touchscreen (both have 12.3-inch diagonals) is joined by a small 5-inch climate control unit.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In addition to the displays, the KIA EV3’s interior may surprise you with other features: a retractable table under the center armrest, a heated steering wheel, front seat ventilation, and more. Also noteworthy is not only the interior, but also the trunk – or rather, even two trunks: the main 460-liter trunk in the rear and an additional 25-liter trunk in the front.

Sales of the new car in South Korea will start in the summer. It is expected that the cost of the KIA EV3 will start at $30 thousand. The debut of the KIA EV3 electric car in Europe is scheduled for the fall, and the cost is expected to be somewhat higher – about 30-35 thousand, and not dollars, but euros.