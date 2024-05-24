Atari has announced that it has acquired the Intellivision brand along with more than 200 games from Intellivision Entertainment LLC. This was reported by Engadget.

The acquisition of Intellivision brought Atari victory in the very first console war in history, which began in 1979. The original Intellivision console, produced by Mattel, had been competing with the Atari VCS (later called the 2600) for a full decade before Nintendo and Sega took over.

“Uniting Atari and Intellivision after 45 years ends the longest-running console war in history,” said Mike Mika, the studio head at Atari-owned Digital Eclipse.

Atari already uses the Intellivision brand, for example, by selling T-shirts on its website. Atari CEO and Chairman of the Board Wade Rosen said in X that the acquisition provided “very rare opportunity to unite former competitors and bring together fans of Atari, Intellivision and the golden age of gaming.”