Recently, Google introduced a new search based on AI Overviews, which is already available to users in the US, and this week the company announced its intention to display ads in it.

The advertisement, like the AI Overview feature itself, will first appear for users in the United States. They will appear when viewing AI results and offer search and shopping ads.

The ads will be clearly labeled as “sponsored” and will be displayed based on the user’s search query and the information in the AI Overview.

At the same time, advertisers don’t have to do anything to make their ads appear in search results. Google will automatically match advertising offers with what already exists in the search engine.

The company also notes that it will continue to test and explore new formats based on feedback from advertisers and the advertising industry in general.