During the presentation of Microsoft Build 2024, Microsoft and Qualcomm presented the Works on Windows on Arm website, which tracks how certain games work on ARM devices. This was reported by The Verge.

The site already has information about more than 1,480 games that have been tested on Surface Laptop.

The site has several corresponding labels for the tested games – Perfect, Playable, Runs, and Unplayable. They demonstrate how well games work or don’t work on ARM devices.

In order to get Perfect, the game must run in 1080p at 60 frames per second, and Playable – 30 fps, 1080p. Runs – works with bugs and problems, and Unplayable – does not run due to anti-cheat or other technical issues.

Going to the Windows on Arm Ready Software page of the game, you can also find what processor was used to test it and how much RAM was used, how many frames per second the game was able to deliver, and even when it was tested. Unfortunately, the site does not indicate which graphics settings were used for testing.

Currently, Fortnite, League of Legends, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PUBG, Valorant, and 12 other games are unavailable for play. At the same time, 747 games are labeled as Perfect. However, Linaro, the company responsible for Windows on Arm Ready Software, says that its marks should not be taken as a guarantee.