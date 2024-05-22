The current-generation Honda Civic is about to arrive in Ukraine – and in the United States, this model has already received the first batch of updates.

External changes are barely noticeable, but still present. The Honda Civic has a new front bumper, a widened grille, and two-tone 18-inch wheels. In the cabin, everything has remained almost unchanged, except for the appearance of a new version of the multimedia system, now with integrated Google services.

However, there was an important technical change: the Honda Civic received a new hybrid based on a 2-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor. The total power of the hybrid powertrain reaches 203 hp, which made it possible to remove the heated version of the Honda Civic Si with a 1.5-liter turbo engine from the range and made this Honda Civic Hybrid the most powerful version of the model, not including the openly sporty Type-R variants.

In addition, the Honda Civic in the United States will offer more affordable variants with a conventional 2-liter 160-horsepower gasoline engine. Sales of the updated Honda Civic in various versions will start in the United States this summer. I wonder what changes the European versions of the Honda Civic will receive and what will come to Ukraine?