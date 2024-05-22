Sonos has unveiled its first headphones, the Sonos Ace, marking the brand’s long-awaited entry into a new category and immediately aiming to compete with Apple’s AirPod Max.

Sonos Ace is described as premium over-ear Bluetooth headphones that provide lossless spatial audio, active noise cancellation, and Aware mode, which allows you to hear what’s going on around you thanks to 8 built-in microphones.

“Sonos Ace leverages everything we’ve learned over two decades as an audio leader to bring stunning sound, sleek design and long-standing comfort to one of the largest and most popular audio categories worldwide,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

The headphones have two specially designed 40mm dynamic drivers that the company claims reproduce every frequency with accuracy and clarity. The headphones also have surround sound support and the ability to instantly “flip” TV sound from a compatible Sonos soundbar to the Sonos Ace with the touch of a button.

The official announcement also says that owners will be able to get up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge of the 1060 mAh battery. Ultra-fast charging will allow you to get another 3 hours of battery life in just 3 minutes of charging.

The company claims that Sonos Ace uses lightweight premium materials for a soft fit. The interior is made of memory foam and covered with vegan leather, while a special headband and ear cushions that hide the hinge create acoustic isolation without touching your hair. The headphones weigh only 0.312 kg.

The headphones will be available globally in black and soft white colors starting June 5 for $449.