A new job posting from PlayStation suggests that the company is planning to launch a new platform for free-to-play mobile games. This was reported by VGC.

The position is in the PlayStation Studios Mobile department and requires an experienced software engineer to work on the new PlayStation platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games.

The job posting also states that the person in this role will lead the development and implementation of this platform. The person will be required to work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to services and ensure that all mobile games meet the company’s quality standards.

There are other requirements of the vacancy as well: