Native software on the Copilot+ platform will obviously not be enough at first, so the ability to run old programs on brand new ARM devices will be critical.

Microsoft is well aware of this and is preparing a new emulator for running software created for the x86 architecture on ARM. It’s called Prism and, according to the developer, on Snapdragon X Elite, it demonstrates twice the speed of the previous generation of ARM devices running Windows 11 22H2.

Prism should be available in Windows 11 24H2 and in theory will do for Windows what Rosetta 2 did for Windows, which allows you to run most applications from Intel Mac devices on Apple Silicon.

Well, we can hope that Microsoft’s next attempt to port Windows to the ARM platform will be more successful this time (does anyone else remember Windows RT?).