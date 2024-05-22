Chinese smartphone maker Honor has announced that the company will be one of the first to receive support for Google’s artificial intelligence features on its future devices. This was reported by CNBC.

One of the representatives of the Chinese company said that Honor will integrate generative artificial intelligence functions that will run on Google Cloud into its future devices.

They will be supported by both Google Gemini and Imagen 2, a tool for creating images from text.

Honor is one of the first companies to announce its intentions for future cooperation with Google. Another company is Samsung, which announced its intention to add Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 to its devices.

The day before, the Chinese company also tried to introduce its own AI-based features into its devices, but they were far from what Google offers.

So far, no further details of the cooperation between the companies have been announced.