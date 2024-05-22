Google’s Magic Editor has started to appear for some Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 users. The company previously announced that the service with AI image editing features would be available to all Google Photo users. This was reported by TechRadar.

The editor will appear gradually. You need the latest version of Google Photo to get the update. When the editor is available, a separate notification will appear in the Camera app.

Magic Editor users on other devices will be limited to 10 saves per month. There are no such restrictions for Pixel owners. This restriction can be disabled by subscribing to Google One Premium, which costs 229 UAH per month.