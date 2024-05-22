A new trailer for ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree has been released. The expansion will take place in the Land of Shadows. Players will have to fight back against the new villain Mesmer and find Michela, a character from the original game.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, Director of Development and President of From Software, has previously said that Shadow of the Erdtree is the biggest update the studio has worked on, and it will be the first and last for Elden Ring.

Miyazaki also said that the story in the expansion will still be based on the work of George Martin, who wrote the story of the game’s world, and with which the studio’s writers continued to work. The game designer clarified that the writer did not return to work for the expansion, the entire mythology was written by him from the very beginning.

More than 10 new bosses, a lot of new weapons, equipment, and regular enemies are expected in the expansion. ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21 on all platforms where the original game was released.