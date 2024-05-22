ASUS announces two new models of gaming monitors under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand.

According to the manufacturer, the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG is the world’s first gaming monitor with a glossy WOLED panel. Thanks to this screen surface, it delivers even deeper blacks in all lighting conditions, plus a 20% brighter image than previous generation ROG Strix OLED monitors.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

This model has a 27-inch screen with a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. In addition, the XG27AQDMG is equipped with a special radiator and ASUS OLED Care features for additional panel protection.

The manufacturer notes the extended color gamut (99% DCI-P3), factory calibration (Delta E< 2) and the availability of VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certificate.

The 27-inch ROG Strix XG27UCG is the world’s first 4K monitor with dual modes, allowing users to switch between native 4K resolution at 160Hz and Full HD at 320Hz with a hotkey. The 4K Fast IPS panel has a pixel density of 164 pixels per inch (PPI) and a response time of 1 ms (GTG).

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The XG27UCG offers users a variety of connectivity options, including USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode, Power Delivery), DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1. It is also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified.